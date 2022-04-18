CHESTER HILL — A resident raised concerns after a storm drainage project allegedly impacted her property.
The drainage project on Henrietta/Ida streets cost around $104,000. The borough used about $70,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds for the project, according to information presented at previous meetings. Council looked into the project after other residents in the area raised concerns.
Speaking at council’s recent meeting, Beth Wilson said, “I think, probably, when you fixed the top area now it’s become my problem where I live on the corner of Henrietta and Ida (streets).”
Wilson said the drainage system worked well before the project. Now, “it’s totally disrupted, along with my yard and, unfortunately, my property value.”
She also raised concerns about where the grates were before and after the project, along with asking the status of the project’s completion.
Although council previously discussed a completion date of Dec. 31, council said the project only needed to be started before the end of last year per the specifications. This was to meet ARPA funding requirements.
The contractor will return when conditions allow, Councilman Harry Koptchak noted. The borough has not paid the contractor in full, Koptchak said, so the contractor has an incentive to return. “He’s not going to get paid until everything’s right,” he said.
When Wilson asked who determines if everything is ‘right,’ Councilman Pierce Sanute said that council ultimately determines if the specifications were met.
Councilman Adam Bailey expressed discontent with the current status of the project.
“I know I’m 21 years old, but I know when something’s not right,” stating the fixture put in Wilson’s yard should have been placed where the existing drain previously was on the corner.
Solicitor Dan Nelson noted it’s relatively common for water to move as a result of a drainage project. Often there is a period of time where contractors make small modifications before the project is put to rest.
The borough will ask the contractor and engineer to look further into the project specifications and impact in Wilson’s area.
“The engineer is going to look at it, but you’ve got to listen to the engineer and what the realities are of the project now that it’s installed,” Nelson said. “We’ll find where we can improve… make sure that it’s where it needs to be and see if we’re making sure the project is as specs.”