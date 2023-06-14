CHESTER HILL — At the Chester Hill Borough meeting in April, there was ongoing talks of bringing pickleball counts to the borough. Since this meeting, the courts have been installed, and the community has been heavily utilizing them.
Initially, issues arose at the April meeting regarding the ability of the tennis, basketball and pickleball players to all coexist on the same turf, but this problem was resolved rather quickly, as the courts were installed in several different spots around the premises, making it easy for all three sports to be played at the same time.
“This has been a great thing for the community,” said Council President Pierce Sanute. “I drive by this borough building every day, and every day I look up and see people using these pickleball courts.”
He added, “The parking lot is always packed when I pass by, and I couldn’t be more happy with how this has all played out.”
Having spoken to several members of the community about the installation of the courts, Sanute has found there are no issues regarding the courts, and that most people are happy about it.
“I’ve been getting around and asking the people up there playing tennis and all that other jazz, and everyone really seems to coexist well,” Sanute said. “It brings recreation to our community, and I see that as an absolute win.”
There was some discontent about the lack of parking at Tuesday’s borough meeting though, as all of the parking at the borough building was being taken up by pickleball players.
Sanute added, “I know we all had an interesting time finding parking for this meeting today, but the way I see it, people using our facilities so frequently like that is the best type of problem to have.”