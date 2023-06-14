CHESTER HILL — The Snappy’s construction project in Chester Hill Borough is well underway, but at Tuesday’s borough meeting, Snappy’s Vice President Keith Powell was in attendance to make some requests to the council for the upcoming build.
“We’re going to have a lot of these larger trucks coming in and out of the area for this build, and we’re going to need a turning lane and all of that put in, so for the safety of the drivers and the people who park there, we’re looking to see if you could put a parking ban on that block for now,” Powell said.
He continued, “Eventually we’re going to be removing those parking places to install the turning lane into the Snappy’s. But for now, we’re just looking at a ban.”
There would need to be an ordinance drafted and passed to impose such a ban, but the borough council showed little-to-no hesitation to do so.
“We really don’t have any cars that park there, so I really don’t think it’ll be that much of an issue,” said Mayor Billy Carpenter. “There is plenty of other parking for the three cars that park there regularly, so this should go through smoothly.”
If such a ban would be imposed, another problem would potentially arise. The owners of illegally parked vehicles within the borough have been taking liberty to pull their cars up onto the sidewalk, with presents a new problem all within itself.
“We really don’t want cars pulling up onto the sidewalks as a result of this,” said President Pierce Sanute. “Although I suppose we could just fine them until they decide to find another place to park; there are several places close by to park within this town.”
Ultimately, the council decided to move forward with the parking ban, and will draft an ordinance to be presented at the July meeting.