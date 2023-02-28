CHESTER HILL — Chester Hill Borough Council heard a report from Chester Hill Hose Co. and discussed lingering items as the result of council’s decision to join Moshannon Valley Fire Council.
The fire company has been planning fundraisers, according to President Aaron Sharpless. He said the company has been attempting to plan a large-scale event.
He asked if permitting would be required to bring in a live band. Officials said there is a noise ordinance, but “it should be fine.”
“It’s something to pull the community together and have a nice day down there,” Sharpless said of the potential event, with further information to be released once details have been confirmed.
Officials noted that potentially complex parking situationd should be discussed in advance with officials. Sharpless said this would not be a problem.
The company plans to hold comedian nights and other events, Sharpless said. Officials noted it would be beneficial to keep the borough updated and keep state police in the loop.
Officials discussed the company’s activities in terms of responding to calls. Although the company is still active and responding to mutual aid calls, it wasn’t called out to the fire at Advanced Powder Products, which occurred in early February.
“57 is not using them,” said Mayor Billy Carpenter. “They took them off the box. They’re only able to do mutual aid calls.”
Councilman Charles Eboch III asked about the use of township roads for fundraisers, such as boot drives. He said it didn’t make sense that the company is soliciting on borough roads that it doesn’t cover. Council opted to allow the activity continue unless the borough started receiving complaints.
Council noted there was a received communication from Decatur Township. The two municipalities previously split the bill for workers compensation insurance for the fire company. The township used to be billed, with the funds reimbursing the borough for the township’s potion based on population served by the company.
“That’s no longer the case, and they’re asking for their money back,” said Solicitor Dan Nelson.
Council agreed the township is entitled to a fair reimbursement. The solicitor and secretary were checking the amount requested to ensure its accuracy.