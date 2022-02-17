CHESTER HILL — The limited number of trained firefighters at Chester Hill Hose Co. was recently discussed at a Chester Hill Borough Council meeting.
There are around six or eight volunteers who possess the necessary training in order to respond to fires, Chief William Hummel said later in a phone interview. An Essentials of Firefighting class, which requires at least 10 people to occur and involves a certified instructor, has been scheduled for October, Hummel noted.
The company also conducts in-house training. However, due to requirements tied to insurance coverage, the essentials training with the certified instructor is necessary, Hummel stated.
Six company volunteers are seeking the upcoming training. In the past, the company had issues meeting the minimum attendance requirements.
“We had these classes set up before and not enough people showed up,” Hummel said. “Other companies are supposed to come do it (but) didn’t show up.”
According to Hummel, everyone from Chester Hill who intended to attend a past training was present.
People lacking training can’t fight fires head on, but they can help mop up an area.
“They go in and they can help clean up after the fire is out,” Hummel explained.
Mayor Billy Carpenter noted at a meeting that some officers don’t have the necessary firefighting training. There are two officers without the training, Hummel stated. One is planning to take the upcoming class. The other helps out mainly by driving equipment.
A large obstacle is dedicating time to training.
“That’s one of the biggest problems with people having to work,” Hummel said. “Try and dedicate 180 hours out of your work schedule.”
The validity of a company with a small number of volunteers able to respond to fires was questioned at the council meeting.
The National Fire Protection Association, which Hummel referenced in an interview, facilitates the creation of codes and standards. Based on its standards, six people are needed for structural firefighting based on low-hazard occupancy in rural areas.
This number includes responses from other agencies, according to NFPA Technical Lead-First Responders Curt Floyd. “Most departments will rely on help from their neighbors,” Floyd said.
Over time in many areas, there has been a shift as companies begin responding to more emergency medical calls and fewer fires, Floyd noted. However, training remains critical in order for a company to be able to respond should a fire occur.
Floyd expressed that getting volunteers for firefighting is a national issue and sympathized with the company’s current state.
“That’s a pretty low number, and they’re going to have to really rely on a very good mutual aid system before they can really tackle some of these larger fires,” Floyd said.
The company primarily responds to medical assists, down power lines, wrecks and the like, according to Hummel. “Most of the fires we go to, they’re usually on a mutual aid box,” he said. He believed there hadn’t been a working fire in the borough in around two years.
He also noted that the company is still responding to calls. “It’s a very rare occasion that there’s a call that we don’t get out the door for,” Hummel said. “There might be one on a random Wednesday or something like that where everybody’s at work and can’t get out.”
Chester Hill Borough residents should have no reason to fear coverage in cases of a fire as other companies are nearby. Carpenter reported on his conversation with the Philipsburg Fire Department Chief John Huber at the council meeting.
“He told me that no matter what, they’re going to be still coming, Reliance and Hope,” Carpenter said. “If Chester Hill doesn’t have enough guys to send people in to fight a fire, he swears to me that no matter what when that whistle blows, they’re going to have trucks sitting there to fight that fire.”