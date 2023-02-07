CHESTER HILL — Chester Hill Hose Co. President Aaron Sharpless is asking for the public’s continued support of the first responder organization as it regains footing under new leadership.
The fire company recently lost coverage first response rights in Chester Hill Borough and Decatur Township. However, Sharpless said the company is still active, responding to mutual aid calls.
The borough is now covered by Philipsburg Fire Department. Borough council cited a wide range of problems, ranging from lack of trained individuals to membership behavioral issues, that led to the change.
Sharpless said the company is paying for workers’ compensation, bringing in new members and promoting training. The site is also being cleaned inside and out, according to Sharpless.
The focus has been on “starting fresh and reorganizing,” he said. “It’s been going good so far.”
The company has been making changes to address issues raised by municipal officials and the public. One change was to set a given timespan for fundraisers, such as its fuel raffle that will be drawn Feb. 15. To keep up to date with fundraisers, visit the company on Facebook.
“We’re just trying to raise money to stay afloat,” Sharpless said.
It was previously reported the company was inquiring about the feasibility of a merger with an adjacent fire department as a potential future option. Sharpless said there is no new information on this.
He said the company plans to keep moving forward, tackling existing issues and regain its lost territory in the future.