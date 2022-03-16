CHESTER HILL — An officer from Chester Hill Hose Co. addressed Chester Hill Borough Council at a recent meeting.
Adam Kovach, who was suspended and then returned to the role of acting president, spoke. He said the issue he previously brought to council pertained to the chief allegedly allowing those without proper firefighting training to enter a structure versus a lack of trained firefighters.
Chief William Hummel previously stated to officials that he never let those without proper training enter a structure on fire. He noted these individuals without propert training only help with cleaning up after the fire is out.
Kovach was not at the last council meeting and asked what had transpired.
“I don’t know what all was said, what all was brought up after the fact that they tried to kick me out down there for bringing that to you guys,” Kovach said.
“No one has been telling council anything,” said President Pierce Sanute.
The company’s ability to get volunteers trained to fight fires was briefly discussed at the last council meeting. Borough officials expressed concern over whether there was adequate fire protection and what would occur if the company couldn’t respond to a fire.
Mayor Billy Carpenter said at the previous meeting, he spoke with the Philipsburg Vol. Fire Dept. chief and was assured that if Chester Hill lacked the necessary manpower, the department could respond as mutual aid.
At the request of borough officials, Kovach offered a list of trained volunteers at the recent meeting. He gave the names of six individuals who already have the necessary training, along with two additional individuals whose training is almost finalized.
“We do have the manpower that can fight a fire,” Kovach said.
There was discussion, concern and general confusion over a lift assist call that involved a death. Carpenter said his understanding was that Kovach “held” Philipsburg Fire Dept. volunteers at a station until Kovach arrived.
Kovach said he was responding to a lift assist for an individual. He said Philipsburg Fire Dept. had already been paged. He relayed that he pulled onto the scene, determined manpower and said to “keep (them) coming.” The individual went into cardiac arrest once individuals from the department were present, he said.
Chester Hill Hose Co. representatives did not respond to requests from The Progress for comment.
When asked about Kovach’s suspensions, Carpenter said after the meeting, “Something happened. They booted him out, and they brought him back.”
Council members noted they are only concerned with having fire protection and the safety of citizens.
Sanute noted the company could submit something for the borough’s website regarding a need for volunteers. He also suggested the company hold an open house to engage the public and answer any questions.