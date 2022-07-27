CHESTER HILL — A drainage project on Henrietta/Ida streets remains a thorn in the side of Chester Hill Borough Council and residents.
Issues range from the quality of the work — particularly paving, communication with the contractor Steel Nation, and interactions with residents.
A resident said council members had communicated work would not commence until the borough’s engineer was present. He parked his vehicle in a location that impacted work at the site. His vehicle was towed.
“I think one of the main problems we have going on is that people on council are telling you things and it’s not necessarily true,” said President Dr. Pierce Sanute. “You have to keep in mind that the council member doesn’t speak for the entire council.”
Engineer Joel Albert said he did request Steel Nation let him know when they would be working on the project, but communication has been poor. He said he once was told they would be there and they never showed up. Albert was gone a few weeks ago when most of the work was done.
According to Albert, Steel Nation hired a subcontractor to do the paving. The work was substandard, he said. Council was unsure at the meeting who the subcontractor was.
When asked if the project, excluding the paving, was up to specifications, Albert said that, although there were some hiccups along the way, “for the most part, I think it’s probably acceptable.” However, most of the work was “average at best.”
Steel Nation submitted the only bid for the project. Council now finds itself in a tight spot since a large portion of the project has already been paid. Council used about $73,000 of American Rescue Plan funds for the project, according to Sanute. The money needed to be spent by the end of last year.
Council members sympathized with discontent residents regarding how the project has played out.
“I understand your frustration,” Sanute said. “I think everyone on this council is frustrated. I believe that’s the general impression I get from talking to people, and I’m sure that they hope we can come to a solution for this quick.”
The two courses of action mentioned include giving Steel Nation another chance to make repairs or hire another contractor and seek damages through legal action. It noted it would further discuss potential paths during an executive session. Prior to entering the executive session, council noted there would be no action taken.