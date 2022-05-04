CHESTER HILL — Against the recommendation of its engineer, Chester Hill Borough Council approved a drainage project change.
The drainage project on Henrietta/Ida Streets cost around $104,000. Council used American Rescue Plan Act funds to cover most of the cost. A resident raised issues about the negative impact on the project on their property. Council approved two changes to address concerns.
Engineer Joel Albert proposed adding a 10-foot long trench drain to catch water at the bottom of the hill.
“That’s the recommendation to take care of that problem,” he said.
Council unanimously approved this addition, which cost somewhere around $2,500. Council then discussed putting in a box at the top of the hill. A box was previously at this location.
“There was a little box in there, but it wasn’t doing anything,” Albert said.
Councilman Harry Koptchak disagreed and believed the box to be an essential element.
“Well, I think they need a box in there,” he said. “That was the main problem.”
Albert believes the issue isn’t connected to this spot but said it could be done if council wanted it. “I don’t have a problem putting another box in there,” he said. “Is it cost effective? I’m not sure.”
Council asked the resident for her thoughts on the issue. She said all she knew was that when the box was there and the bottom was as it was, they had minimal issues.
Both the trench drain and additional box were not part of the original project specifications. A representative from Steel Nation, the company awarded the project bid, pointed out the proposed changes are not the fault of the company as it followed the specifications.
A major problem complicating matters is the general nature of the streets, according to Albert. Streets should lean back into the hill to keep water in ditches, but this is not the case. Albert noted that, prior to the project, he proposed paving the streets and working on elevation to address this matter.
When taken to a vote, Councilman Josh Woods opposed the change at the top. Pierce Sanute, Charles Eboch III and Mike Williams were not present. Adding the box will cost about $2,500.
At its recent meeting, council also approved a cruise-in that was previously in Philipsburg Borough. Rowland Avenue and McGuirk Street will be utilized. These streets will not be fully shut down on July 2. People will be able to come in and leave as they please.