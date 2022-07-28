CHESTER HILL — Chester Hill Borough Council is not ready to give up on the Presqueisle Street Bridge.
The bridge, assigned to Clearfield County, connects Philipsburg Borough and Chester Hill Borough. The state Department of Transportation closed it in March 2019 as testing revealed the steel was becoming brittle during low temperatures, which could cause cracking under loading.
PennDOT representatives offered options for the bridge at a meeting earlier this month, including returning ownership to the municipalities for replacement or waiting for PennDOT to potentially replace the “redundant” bridge.
A few years ago, both Philipsburg Borough and Chester Hill Borough decided to let the bridge stay with PennDOT for possible future replacement.
Although a local media outlet recently claimed the bridge would not be repaired, Chester Hill Borough officials said this is not the case.
Officials believe it would be in the best interest of the community for the bridge to be replaced. Council members present — President Dr. Pierce Sanute, Councilman Aaron Bailey, Councilman Harry Koptchak and Councilman Charles Eboch III — all agreed to pursue a bridge replacement project.
Tackling such a project is not an easy task. Grants will need to be written, and the borough will need to lobby officials at the county and state levels.
“We need to realize it’s going to take an incredible effort to get this going,” said Sanute.
Council agreed to set up an informational meeting where the public could learn more about the bridge situation and offer input. Council hopes to have representatives from PennDOT present to answer any questions.