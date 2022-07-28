Presqueisle Street Bridge
Buy Now

Chester Hill Borough Council plans to set up an informational meeting regarding the replacement of the Presqueisle Street Bridge, which connects Philipsburg Borough and Chester Hill Borough. Council recently announced its support for a bridge replacement project.

 File

CHESTER HILL — Chester Hill Borough Council is not ready to give up on the Presqueisle Street Bridge.

The bridge, assigned to Clearfield County, connects Philipsburg Borough and Chester Hill Borough. The state Department of Transportation closed it in March 2019 as testing revealed the steel was becoming brittle during low temperatures, which could cause cracking under loading.

Recommended Video

Tags

Trending Food Videos