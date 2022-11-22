CHESTER HILL — Chester Hill Borough officials are bringing holiday cheer to the municipal building this December.
The council set a holiday/Christmas party for Saturday, Dec. 17, from 1 to 3 p.m. at its recent meeting. The event is open to the public and geared for younger children.
Councilman Sam Emel Jr. said he and his family have been busy planning activities for the event. When he mentioned difficulties getting Santa Claus to the event, officials began throwing out helpful suggestions of who to contact.
Emel said the tentative plan is to have cookie decorating, a cocoa bar and craft making. Donations will be accepted prior to the party.
The council thanked Jerry Lese of Hi-Way Pizza Shoppe for donating Christmas trees to decorate the borough.
In other business, officials noted the budget is available for public viewing. Revenues totaled $250,550, and expenditures were $239,203. There is no tax increase. The budget will be voted on in December.
Solicitor Dan Nelson reported on a stormwater project involving contractor Steel Nation. He had conversations with representatives of the contractor.
“They’re anxiously awaiting our request of them,” Nelson said. Once received “they will then consider and get back to us.”
Council was looking into the possibility of obtaining a leaf vacuum. It agreed to bid up to $8,500 for one on Municibid. Councilman Aaron Bailey said the borough would benefit from a leaf vacuum.
“It would save the residents time. It would save the residents money where they’re not buying a bunch of garbage bags to put their leaves in,” Bailey said. “Worse comes to worse, we can either look for another one.”