CHESTER HILL — Chester Hill Borough Council is taking a different approach for addressing a drainage project on Henrietta/Ida streets.
The borough has expressed its discontent with the project at previous meetings. Residents also complained about the project. With the solicitor’s recent involvement, council is remaining silent about the current situation.
“Once I become involved, if it moves into the litigation sphere then it is not discussed in a public meeting,” Solicitor Dan Nelson told residents at a recent meeting. “It becomes more complicated.”
When asked if the matter is in litigation, Nelson clarified it could go to litigation.
Resident Beth Wilson claimed that the project failed to produce positive results. “Right now, these drains are useless,” she said. “The water’s just sitting there eating the driveway apart.”
A resident appealed to Councilman Aaron Bailey and Councilman Harry Koptchak for answers about the project’s status. Koptchak began talking but was quickly reminded of the solicitor’s advice.
“Our solicitor has advised us not to talk about this publicly,” said Councilman Dr. Pierce Sanute.
“No next steps, crickets,” said Wilson. “You’re not allowed to talk, so we just sit down and look at that mess.”
Koptchak posed the question if contractor Steel Nation would return. Residents implied the contractor already had four chances and shouldn’t get another.
Although residents were frustrated with the situation, council kept quiet. Nelson noted, “Our options are rather limited. Leave it as is and good luck to you or fight with the contractor to see some type of remedy. That’s where we’re at.”