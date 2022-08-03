CHESTER HILL — Chester Hill Borough officials intend to bring back National Night Out after its inaugural event in the borough on Tuesday evening.
National Night Out, which takes place in all 50 states and over 190 cities in Pennsylvania, aims to bring police and the community together in a fun, festive environment. It helps law enforcement build relationships with residents.
The annual national event has been ongoing for over 35 years. In most locations, it occurs on the first Tuesday in August.
“We think it’s a great activity to start to form partnerships between police, community services, fire, EMS and the community,” Chester Hill Borough Council President Dr. Pierce Sanute said.
It’s important to develop these relationships, particularly during a time when police are sometimes treated poorly, Sanute said.
Pennsylvania State Police handed out hats for children and spoke with attendees. Also in attendance were various first responders, such as Columbia, Chester Hill and Philipsburg fire departments.
Attendees could also try alcohol impairment simulation goggles. They could time themselves putting together a puzzle and then don the goggles and watch the reaction time increase.
Officials were happy with the event in its inaugural year at Chester Hill. Sanute said the event will return next year.