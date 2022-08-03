National Night Out - police
Buy Now

Cody, Kevyn and Kaydin Miller, of Osceola Mills, received hats from Pennsylvania State Police at National Night Out in Chester Hill Borough. The event is designed to build relationships between the community and law enforcement.

 Mikayla Heiss

CHESTER HILL — Chester Hill Borough officials intend to bring back National Night Out after its inaugural event in the borough on Tuesday evening.

National Night Out, which takes place in all 50 states and over 190 cities in Pennsylvania, aims to bring police and the community together in a fun, festive environment. It helps law enforcement build relationships with residents.

Tags

Trending Food Videos