CHESTER HILL — Chester Hill Borough invites all ghosts, princesses, superheroes and other costumed kids to partake in trick-or-treating at the borough building this Halloween from 5 to 7 p.m.
Councilman Sam Emel Jr. and his family are excited to participate in doling out the treats.
“I’ve never done Halloween here. We’ve never got anybody at our house,” Emel said. “We usually get like none, that’s why (my wife is) so excited. She wants to hand out candy.”
He asked if anyone wanted to donate candy for the effort or if they had decorations to let people know the borough building has treats on Halloween evening.
In unrelated business, due to the upcoming election, council will host its regular November meeting for Nov. 15 at 6 p.m.
President Dr. Pierce Sanute noted paving occurred on Baker and Laura streets. People quickly voiced their concerns with the work.
“The main issue seems to be that there is a berm that is a good six inches or so in some place, and the street is wider now,” he said. “People that usually park off to the side now have tires on the road. They’re concerned about getting tickets for that.”
Officials were looking at redoing the berm. Council clarified that the water company is also doing work in the area, and taxpayer dollars are not being used to pave driveways.
A replacement for Presqueisle Bridge appears to be off the table due to a lack of public interest. Council created a committee to speak to Philipsburg Borough about the bridge.
Chester Hill Borough is also in discussions with the state Department of Transportation about “what can be done to help take the stress off of Walton Street, because we know that’s a traffic nightmare sometimes,” Sanute noted. Addressing the street issues will be less costly than replacing a bridge.
After an executive session, council voted to allow the solicitor to move forward with potential legal action against Steel Nation. This is regarding a drainage project that yielded unsatisfactory results.
Decatur Township Supervisor William Vogle also spoke at the borough meeting. He said Philipsburg fire police requested funds from the township for equipment. Other municipalities have also been asked. Chester Hill Borough said they never received a letter requesting funds.
“There’s five municipalities and we’re thinking if each one gets $500, it would be close to his $3,200 that he’s asking for,” said Vogle.
Councilman Josh Woods made a motion to donate to the fire police. However, it was raised that Chester Hill has their own fire police.
“It might be good practice to donate to ours and them also,” Sanute said.
Council approved donating $500 to Philipsburg and $500 to Chester Hill fire police.