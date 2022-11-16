CHESTER HILL — Chester Hill Borough Council approved an agreement with Moshannon Valley Fire Council for fire protection through the Philipsburg Fire Department — leaving the future of Chester Hill Hose Fire Co. uncertain.
Fire company members made their final appeal to council on Tuesday night. Life member Donny Jackson inquired, “What’s the problem? Is it money? What’s the story on the fire company? I need to know.”
Issues range from a seeming lack of trained members to the various behaviors of members responding to calls, according to President Dr. Pierce Sanute. The borough has a file filled with complaints and comments from other fire companies.
“We’ve had two fire chiefs, one from Reliance and one from Hope, that both complained about that department,” Councilman Charles Eboch III said. “(Chester Hill Hose Co. is) never on scene first, which they should be.”
Jackson asserted every company has issues having the necessary manpower to respond to every call. However, the training component appeared to be a real sticking point for councilmen.
Life member Douglas McClellan raised concerns about the future of the company, which has a fire protection contract with Decatur Township. McClellan said the township would likely not take on the company if Chester Hill Borough doesn’t. It would financially strain the township, he claimed.
“Right Bill,” he addressed Decatur Township Supervisor William Vogle, who attended the meeting.
“Don’t want the headache,” Vogle replied.
The company’s ability to continue functioning and hold property, which includes a recreational field, was questioned. Council was told the fire company could potentially survive as a private fire company.
“As a last resort, we could drop our nonprofit organization status, and we could actually be a private fire company because we do own ourselves,” said President Jona Haggans. “However, I don’t know if that is something that anybody would really want to do.”
Haggans stressed the importance of education, such as reminding residents to test their smoke alarms. “Whatever you do is what you do,” she said. “I just want you to realize that most of your fire protection comes from prevention. We don’t stop the fire from happening, we just put it out.”
The recommendation to approve an agreement with Moshannon Valley Fire Council came from the borough fire committee. Councilmen noted they took time making their final decision.
“We’ve talked to the fire commission, we’ve talked to the trainers,” Sanute said. “We have not approached this haphazardly. We’ve approached this very stoically, very cautiously and with a purpose.”
The decision was unanimous, with Councilman Harry Koptchak absent. Philipsburg Fire Department took over immediately. Council will adopt a related ordinance at an upcoming meeting. Woods and Mayor Billy Carpenter will be the two representatives to fire council.
Chester Hill Hose Co. posted on Facebook following the meeting.
“We regret to inform all the borough residents that we will no longer be responding to emergencies or non-emergency calls in Chester Hill Borough,” the post reads. “We would like to thank all the community for its support over the years. We really appreciate it. We hope to keep your support over this time period on figuring out next steps.”