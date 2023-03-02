CHESTER HILL — Chester Hill Borough Council recently approved a $5,000 donation to Clear-Centre Pool in Osceola Mills.
Council discussed this in January but decided to wait a month to obtain more information and look at finances. Council noted the pool is a community feature during the hot summer months.
“It’s a beautiful place,” said Councilman Sam Emel Jr.
Council still has not taken action regarding the funds saved from joining Moshannon Valley Fire Council. It has discussed donating the money to the two Philipsburg fire companies or to the fire department. Council opted to wait to collect additional information.
Council passed a motion to fix a Gertrude Street sewer line related issue. Work would be finished in the summer.
According to Secretary Diann Turner, council discussed buying a street sweeper. It also talked about renting a skid steer from a company owned by Councilman Aaron Bailey’s father, Turner said. With Bailey abstaining, council voted that whatever path it takes to use highway funds, Turner said.
Council also purchased a new camera system through Maltese Services LLC. This was in response to issues with its prior system. Council opted for six cameras with higher resolution in order to get clear images. This eight megapixel option cost approximately $5,000 while the 4 megapixel had a price tag of about $3,000.
“If you’re not going to put something in that you can tell who it is, it’s not worth it,” said Councilman Sam Emel Jr.
Officials asked if the borough should seek other prices. It is not required to do so due to the cost, according to Solicitor Dan Nelson. Council accepted the price and also asked the company representative to look at the borough garage.