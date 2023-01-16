CHESTER HILL — The Clear-Centre Pool has become a point of discussion for Chester Hill Borough.
The pool, which opened in the early 1970s, has lacked support from nearby municipalities. Council began discussing the possibility of making a donation. The pool is located in Osceola Mills off Stone Street, between Moshannon Creek and Railroad Street.
In January 1969, representatives of Osceola Mills, Chester Hill and Decatur Township signed documents formally creating the Clear-Centre Recreation Commission.
According to officials, an ordinance still holds the borough to some responsibility for the pool. The borough has not made a financial contribution for years.
Council first thought about a $1,000 donation, and then considered a higher figure. Officials decided financial information should be obtained before taking any action.
Councilman Charles Eboch III asked for a list of expenses. Borough Secretary/Treasurer Diann Turner responded that would not be a problem. She noted the payroll alone totals around $18,000.
“In 2021, (Osceola Mills Borough) had to eat it, because the borough pays it and the pool pays them back,” Turner said. “They actually made enough in 2022 to pay the payroll back to the borough.”
She believed the total expenses were about $50,000. A few years ago, letters were sent to municipalities asking for donations, but this failed to get a response.
She said Decatur Township also has not contributed in recent years. When asked if the township has any legal financial responsibility for the pool, township officials responded they were not aware of any legal document in effect.
Chester Hill Borough officials agreed to speak with Decatur Township officials about the pool at the recent council meeting.
Council considered using money saved by joining Moshannon Valley Fire Council as a donation. However, no action was taken. Borough officials suggested that if the borough makes a donation, more municipalities may follow suit.