CHESTER HILL — Chester Hill Borough Council members enjoyed reviewing the report from the Philipsburg Fire Department.
The borough recently joined the Moshannon Valley Fire Council, shifting its fire protection from Chester Hill Hose Co. to the Philipsburg Fire Department. Council was impressed with the speed of the department.
“The first call they responded to here was like three minutes,” said Councilman Josh Woods.
Within the borough, the department responded to one passenger vehicle fire, two public service calls and one smoke scare in the month of November. Across its entire area, the department responded to 37 incidents.
The average response time from dispatch to arrival was 7 minutes 1 second for EMS and 12 minutes 40 seconds for fire. The average turnout time, representing dispatch to enroute, was 2 minutes 11 seconds for EMS and 3 minutes 40 seconds for fire.
Borough council will continue to receive monthly reports from the department.
In other business, council adopted the 2023 budget with no tax increase. It mentioned bidding on a leaf vacuum at the last meeting. However, the amount exceeded the maximum the borough could bid.
Council will reorganize at its January regular meeting. Meetings will be on the second Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. at the municipal building.