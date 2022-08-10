CHESTER HILL — Chester Hill Borough Council welcomed a new councilman and declared a seat vacant due to the passing of a councilwoman.
Council accepted the resignation of Councilman Michael Williams at a meeting last month. Council then received a letter of intent from Sam Emel Jr.
Emel expressed interest in serving as a councilman earlier in February. Council had two vacant seats at the time. However, Emel was not eligible as he had not yet been a borough resident for a full year. The seats were ultimately filled by Williams and Aaron Bailey in March.
When asked why he wanted to join council, Emel said, “So I can help out and try to keep things nice.”
He became eligible for the position on July 30. His term is for two years.
The borough also declared a seat vacant with the passing of Councilwoman Pegg Culp. She had been a member of council for decades and served as president a few years ago, according to Councilman Dr. Pierce Sanute.
“If we keep Pegg and her family in our prayers, that would be most appreciated,” Sanute said.