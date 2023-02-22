CHERRY TREE — A Cherry Tree woman was killed Sunday afternoon in a utility terrain vehicle crash.
According to a report issued by Punxsutawney-based state police, Jodi Blatt, 51, was operating a UTV at 1:51 p.m. on private property owned by R J Cornman Railroad Co. The property was located near Stifflertown and Shryock roads in the village of Stifflertown in Burnside Township.
Blatt struck an unoccupied Western-Star dump truck that was sitting on the railroad tracks.
She was pronounced dead on scene by the Indiana County coroner’s office from injuries sustained in the crash.
An investigation continues.