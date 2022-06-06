Like many of you, I am trying to stretch my grocery dollars.
For most meals I am not feeding a family; there is just my husband and I. However, that doesn’t mean I don’t try to save money by shopping wisely, trying to utilize vegetables and fruits that are in season and choosing versatile recipes.
The best ways I know to stretch dishes are by using vegetables and pasta. Both are still relatively reasonably priced and can be used to make a casserole to feed even more people.
The recipe I am sharing today is filled with one of favorite flavors. We like Tex-Mex. Tacos, burritos, enchiladas and fajitas are all things that are often in our regular meal rotation.
We don’t mind a bit of spice but I try to tone down flavors that I believe might exceed that comfort level. I have learned to take the seeds and ribs out of a jalapeno pepper and often times I don’t use the full amount of chili flakes a recipe calls for. I find I can always taste and add a bit more if a dish is not spicy enough, but once its in there it can be very hard to disguise or tone down.
The recipe I am sharing today for Cheesy Baked Tex-Mex Pasta can be personalized to fit your tastes. The original recipe calls for bell peppers which I am not a huge fan of, so I left them out. It also called for a can of black beans, drained and rinsed, but I got some very nice zucchini at the farmer’s market so I substituted a couple cups of it finely chopped for the beans. I also had a jalapeno pepper that needed to be used, so I cored it and finely chopped it and added it in place of the chilies. I also did not have the pepper jack cheese so I used the same amount of Colby-Jack. Cheddar would also work well.
I know what you are thinking that perhaps my version wasn’t anything like the original casserole, but I thought it was very flavorful and leftovers were even better the second day. That’s why its good to have a casserole recipe in your file that lends itself to substitutions. This way you don’t have to make a last minute trip to the grocery store.
I topped the servings with some sliced avocado. A small spoonful of sour cream would have also been nice.
Cheesy Baked Tex-Mex Casserole
- 1/2 pound pasta
- 1 pound ground beef or turkey
- 2 cloves of garlic
- 1 medium bell pepper, cored and diced
- 1 medium onion, peeled and diced
- 3 tablespoons taco seasoning
- 1 4-ounce can green chilies
- 2 cups red or green salsa or enchilada sauce
- 1 15-ounce can of black beans, drained and rinsed
- 1-2 cups shredded pepper jack cheese
- 2 green onions, thinly sliced
In a Dutch oven, brown the beef over medium-high heat. Add the diced peppers and the onions to the meat and cook until the vegetables are tender-crisp. Turn off the heat and add the taco seasoning, salsa and black beans. In the meanwhile, cook the pasta according to package directions. Drain and add to the meat mixture.
Pour the mixture into a 2-quart baking dish. Sprinkle the top with cheese. Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes or until the cheese has melted and the casserole is bubbling.
Garnish with sliced green onions. Makes 6-8 servings.