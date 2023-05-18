PHILIPSBURG — Eight of Penn State's hungriest lineman will be duking it out over the dinner table this Saturday, as they take on a six-foot-long cheesesteak eating contest at the We Are Inn.
There will be four offensive linemen and four defensive linemen in attendance, and they will be vying to see who can finish their half of the massive sandwich first.
The offensive lineman participating are Hunter Nourzad, Nick Dawkins, Caeden Wallace and Saleem Wormley. Deani Sutton, JJ Vandenberg, Zane Durant and Adisa Isaac will make up the defense.
The two teams — team offense and team defense — will come included with their own head coaches as well. Blair Thomas, a former Penn State and New York Jets runningback, will be the coach of team offense, and former Penn State and Los Angeles Ram cornerback Justin King will be heading the defensive side of the sandwich.
According to Pat Romano, the owner of the We Are Inn, there will even be an official referee in attendance.
"Yeah we're gonna have the whole setup going here for this event, it's going to be great" Romano said. "I figured we'd need a ref for this event too though; that's why I bought myself this nice referee outfit."
"I'll be throwing flags, calling fouls. It's going to be silly fun. I think everybody is going to get a big kick out of it," Romano continued.
This isn't the end of the festivities though. After the food-eating contest, there will be a fifty-dollar exclusive meet-and-greet VIP session with the athletes and coaches, followed by an auctioning of some signed Penn State memorabilia.
"We're going to try and keep the festivities going throughout the day," Romano explained. "The more money we collect, the more we can help out a good cause."
All of the proceeds from the meet-and-greet and auction will be donated to the Special Olympics.
However, the initial cheesesteak eating contest will be free for the public.
The event starts at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the We Are Inn, and will run until all festivities have concluded.