PHILIPSBURG — Officials from the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau and the Philipsburg American Legion Post 437 will hold a check presentation ceremony at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 20 at the Legion to kick off the Post 437 mural project.
The American Legion is located in the heart of Philipsburg’s town center at 315 E. Presqueisle St., at the intersection of Presqueisle and Centre Streets.
HVAB, along with Centre County Commissioners, recently awarded a $5,000 Tourism Grant to the American Legion to paint an Honor Our Veterans Mural on the façade of the Legion building in honor and memory of long-time past member Fred Herman, a United States Army veteran, and all veterans.
American Legion Commander Johna McCormick will conduct the check presentation.
“Building art enhances the beauty of local downtowns,” said HVAB President and CEO Fritz Smith. “Completion of the Honor Our Veterans mural will be a must see for local residents and out-of-area visitors who participate in the Philipsburg Historical Foundation walking tour or attend Philipsburg Heritage Days.”
This past year, the HVAB and Visit Clearfield County opened a heritage/visitor center on Front Street in Philipsburg, where visitors are able to learn more about the rich heritage of both Happy Valley and Clearfield County, along with receive information about things to see and do in the area.