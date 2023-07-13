Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... South central Cameron County in north central Pennsylvania... Northwestern Centre County in central Pennsylvania... Central Clearfield County in central Pennsylvania... * Until 1145 PM EDT. * At 1057 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Curwensville to Hyde to Houtzdale, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Clearfield, Philipsburg, Woodland, Curwensville, Hyde, Osceola Mills, Plymptonville, Chester Hill, Karthaus, Houtzdale, Snow Shoe and North Philipsburg. For those driving on Interstate 80, this includes areas between the Penfield and Milesburg exits, specifically from mile markers 111 to 147. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH