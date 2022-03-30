DuBOIS — Glen Chester Johnston, 60, of DuBois, who is accused of fatally shooting a man in a downtown DuBois parking lot on the afternoon of March 17, had charges bound over to Clearfield County Court before Magisterial Judge District Judge David Meholick after a preliminary hearing Wednesday.
Johnston, of West Scribner Avenue, is charged by DuBois City Police with criminal homicide; aggravated assault — first-degree felony; aggravated assault — second-degree felony; two misdemeanor counts of simple assault and a misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person.
Johnston is accused of waiting for Jude Srock, 46, of DuBois, to leave a residence at 26 S. Franklin St., confronting him and then shooting him in the head with a Rossi .38 Special revolver. Srock was killed in the shooting.
Johnston remains incarcerated in the county jail with no chance of bail.
Testimony by DuBois Assistant Police Chief Dustin Roy Wednesday revealed that he was called to the Franklin Street residence for a report of a man shot in the head. Upon arrival, Roy saw Srock on the ground with blood visible.
Roy was advised that the suspect was Johnston.
After searching the area where the police were called, Roy could not locate the car that Johnston reportedly fled in, a red 1994 Honda Accord. Roy then went to Johnston’s residence and saw that the vehicle was not there.
While at the residence, Johnston’s wife was walking down the street to her home. Roy made contact with her. Roy stated that while he was speaking with Johnston’s wife, Johnston called her on her cell phone. His wife had the call on speaker and Roy could hear Johnston speaking to her.
Roy said in later testimony that he radioed to other officers that were out looking for Johnston. And, at that time, a few short moments later, Roy was advised that Johnston was stopped in a vehicle by the Pennsylvania State Police at the intersection of Route 119 and Stanley Road just outside of DuBois.
During an interview at the city police station, Roy said Johnston advised him that he and his wife were having marital problems involving an affair between the wife and the victim. Johnston told police that he met up with Srock in a parking lot, and after he accidentally discharged his firearm into the ground, he then shot Srock in the head.
Johnston then got into his vehicle, and sped away from the parking lot.
Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer Snyder testified that Srock’s cause of death was due to a gunshot wound to the face and the manner of death was homicide. Srock was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:30 p.m. March 17, said Snyder.
Johnston’s formal arraignment is scheduled for April 27 at 1:30 p.m. in the Clearfield County Annex Courtroom. He is represented Attorney William A. Shaw Jr. of Clearfield. The commonwealth is represented by Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers.