The 46th annual Central Mountains Region’s Antique and Custom Auto Show will be held Sunday Aug. 20 at the Clearfield Driving Park.
The show will be held regardless of weather.
The main show sponsor is Ford and Dotts Motor Co., Clearfield. There will be a display of vehicles for all to see.
The show will have 26 classes. Three trophies will be awarded in each class. The car show is a judged show. Participants are reminded all vehicles must have a working fire extinguisher to be judged. Central Mountains Region, AACA cars will not be judged.
Show vehicle classes are as follows: Class A, production cars to 1949; Class B, production cars 1950 to 1965; Class C, production cars 1966 to 1975; Class D, production cars 1976-1994; and Class E, production cars 1995-2008.
Class F, stock Corvette 1953-1982; Class G, stock Corvette 1984-2008; Class H, two-seat American cars to 2008; Class I, two-seat foreign cars to 2008; and Class J, most original unrestored to 1998.
Class K, modified cars to 1948; Class L, modified cars 1949-1964; Class M, modified cars 1965-1980; Class N, modified cars 1981-1996; and Class O, modified cars 1997-2008.
Class P, tuners all years; Class Q, production trucks to 1955; Class R, production trucks 1956-1980; Class S, production trucks 1981-2008; and Class T, sport utility vehicles andJeeps to 2008. Class U, modified trucks and vans to 1950; Class V, modified trucks and vans 1951-1985; Class W, modified trucks and vans 1986-2008; Class X, motorcycles all makes and years; Class Y, veteran’s class all makes and years; and Class Z, AACA national award winners.
In addition to class trophies, the following special trophies will be awarded, president’s trophy, oldest vehicle award, longest distance award, mayor’s trophy and the Dotts Motor Co. best Ford of the show award.
The show’s car of the year, a 1970 Chevy Monte Carlo, owned by Ed and Leona Baum of Hyde will be on display.
Club t-shirts, mugs and decals will be available for sale. Information is also available on the club’s Facebook page, Central Mountains Region, AACA
Admission to the show and parking is free to the public.
Car show participant’s registration is $10. Registration will be open from 9 a.m. to noon. Awards presentations will begin at 3:30 p.m. Dash plaques will be presented to the first 100 vehicles. The show will also have a free car corral.
Entertainment will be provided by Lil’ Man Productions. There will also be food vendors and an indoor and outdoor flea market on the grounds.
A main raffle and 50/50 raffle will be held during the show. The main raffle includes, first prize, Craftsmen tool box set with a 300 piece Kobalt tool set and two Kobalt shop stools; second prize, a 300 piece Kobalt tool set; and third prize, two Kobalt shop stools. Winners need not be present.
Raffle tickets are $5 each or three for $10. Tickets are available from any member or by calling Ray, 814-553-2597 or Penny, 814-761-0326.
A outdoor craft and flea market will be on site near the Expo I building.
Outside spaces are available at $25 for 16-foot frontage. For more information contact Penny White at gottaracedirt@yahoo.com or call or text 814-761-0326.
For more information on the show contact David Raecher at raech55@gmail.com or call 814-661-6589.