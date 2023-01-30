Although today marks the end of national soup month, don’t let that stop you from making a hot and hearty bowlful of comfort for your family in the cold weather months that follow.
Information on the website nationaldaycalendar.com notes January is traditionally cold and blustery, making soup a great way to warm up your family.
At my house, soup is generally our Saturday evening meal during the cold weather months. I often try a new recipe on my husband and any grandchildren who might be visiting.
Recently, I tried out the recipe for Sausage Cabbage Soup because I had some vegetables in my refrigerator’s crisper drawer that needed to be used up before they went bad.
I had part of a head of cabbage, some limp carrots and stalks of celery that all had seen better days. They were not so appetizing on their own, but worked beautifully in this pot of soup.
You could also add or substitute any vegetable that your family enjoys.
I thought maybe some of my family members would balk at the cabbage but I sliced it really thinly and it cooked down and it almost disappeared.
This soup recipe is also really economical. The small amount of sausage in this soup flavors a big pot of soup for a few dollars. None of the other ingredients are really costly but when combined they make a delicious, hearty soup that fills up hungry bellies.
SAUSAGE CABBAGE SOUP
1 pound of bulk hot, swee
- t or breakfast sausage
- 1 small onion, peeled and diced
- 1 small head of cabbage, sliced thinly, approximately four cups
- 2-3 carrots, peeled and thinly sliced
- 2 small stalks of celery, thinly sliced
- 1 14-ounce can of diced tomatoes in juice
- 1 15-ounce can of cannellini or Great Northern beans, drained and rinsed
- 48 ounces of low-sodium chicken broth
- 1 cup small shape pasta such as ditalini, orzo, shells or elbows
- 1/2 teaspoon oregano
- Salt and pepper, to taste
In a large stockpot over medium-high heat, cook the sausage, crumbling it while it cooks. When most of the sausage has cooked, add the onions, carrots and celery, cook a few more minutes until all the sausage has browned and the vegetables are becoming translucent.
Add the cabbage, tomatoes, beans, broth, oregano and seasonings. Stir to combine.
Simmer approximately 15 minutes until the vegetables are tender. Stir in dry pasta and continue cooking until the pasta is cooked al dente or to your likeness.
Serve with grated Parmesan cheese sprinkled on top.