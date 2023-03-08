Members of Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority discussed four recently received applications requesting tourism promotion grants or sponsorship funds.
The Quehanna Industrial Development Authority requested $5,000 to defray costs associated with advertising and marketing the annual 100 Mile Yard Sale set for July 21-22.
Chris Williams of QIDC, who was present at CCRTA’s meeting, said the event was moved back a week this year so as to alleviate traffic backups that were created last year with yard sale shoppers and guests attending the annual Frenchville Picnic both trying to use the road leading to the picnic grounds.
The Frenchville picnic is scheduled for July 15. Changing the date for the yard sale has freed up both yard sale and picnic volunteers to form partnerships to help at each others’ respective events, Williams explained.
“QIDC is going to help with the picnic and in turn Frenchville Picnic people are going to help QIDC at its stand during the yardsale.”
Oak Motorsports Park, Coalport, requested both grant and sponsorship funding for a number of projects.
It is requesting $25,000 in sponsorship funds to be used to expand its facilities with an amphitheatre stage, a kid’s game room and a picnic pavilion. It would also like grant funding to help with website design and sound equipment.
Clearfield Revitalization Corp requested $15,250 to revive the Riverfront Festival. The monies would be used to sponsor and advertise a river race and fireworks. The group hopes to return the festival to June, starting this year.
The final application was submitted by the Clearfield Fair and Park Board who asked for $25,000 to help defray expenses for a roof rehabilitation for the Expo II building. The roof is now failing to the point where it has damaged the building’s floor.
Although CCRTA did a preliminary review of the applications, grant committee Member Tim Winters said he would like additional time to examine the information submitted with the application before coming to a decision.
“I would like to have more time to go through the details. Some of what we’ve reviewed today may have to be pushed back to next year. Some of these are big asks. With sponsorship funds we do have a little leeway, but attractions grant applications should have been submitted earlier in the 2023 round. The committee put a lot of time into choosing them,” he said.
“There was funding left in the budget by design for projects that don’t fall into the funding timelines but I would like to have time to review these and ask any questions,” he added.
Chairwoman Susan Williams said CCRTA’s grant committee would schedule a meeting for next week and if necessary a telephone vote can be taken of CCRTA’s membership with ratification of any decisions being made at April’s meeting.
The 2023 tourism promotion grant program had a total of $75,000 to hand out — $25,000 was available for a tourism attraction plan, and $75,000, available for sponsorships. Currently there is $12,200 left in the TPG fund and $5,000 left in sponsorship funds, although chairman Susan Williams said there was some flexibility in the 2023 budget to free up some funding for worthy projects.
In accordance with state guidelines, portions of collected Clearfield County Hotel Tax revenues are allocated each year to support the county’s tourism assets. Awards are granted based on merit to qualified applicants as determined by the Visit Clearfield County’s Board of Directors.