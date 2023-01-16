Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority members retained Susan Williams as chairwoman at its recent meeting.
After being elected, William said, “I am looking forward to another very exciting, busy and successful year.”
Williams will be assisted by Susan Reed as vice chairwoman and Bonnie Robinson-Harper as secretary/treasurer.
Meetings will continue to be held on the second Wednesday of each month at 9 a.m., except for the month of December, at the Visit Clearfield County office located at 208 Plaza Dr., Clearfield.
During December, the meeting will be held Dec. 13 at 11 a.m. at Denny’s Beer Barrel Pub, Clearfield.
The dates are Feb. 8, March 8, April 12, May 10, June 14, July 12, Aug. 9, Sept. 13, Oct. 11 and Nov. 8.
Heather Bozovich will continue as solicitor, Matt Foster and Associates, auditor; and CNB Bank, depository.
Member David King will serve as the authority’s representative to the Pennsylvania Municipal Authorities Association.
At the monthly meeting, that followed, members adopted the confidentiality and conflict of interest statement updated by Bozovich and approved assistant director Mary Pfuefer participating in training to become a certified management specialist.