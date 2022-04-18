Susan Swales Vitullo has been named the interim director for Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority.
Vitullo takes over for Josiah Jones, who left the post recently to accept a position as marketing and communications director for the Keystone Elk Country Alliance.
CCRTA Chairwoman Susan Williams announced at the board’s recent meeting, Vitullo was selected to fill the vacancy by the Clearfield County Salary Board and was confirmed by the Clearfield County Commissioners.
She has been employed by Visit Clearfield County for 12 years starting as an administrative assistant and prior to her appointment served as the assistant director and travel and sales specialist. In 2019, she earned certification as a travel industry specialist.
“Thank you for the opportunity. I really appreciate it,” Swales Vitullo told the board at its recent meeting.