Preparations are continuing to make the Moshannon Valley Heritage Center more welcoming as a visitors’ destination.
At Wednesday’s Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority meeting, Executive Director Sue Swales-Vitullo said some historical artifacts from Clearfield County have been placed at the center and they are waiting on items from other historical groups to be installed there.
Plans are in the works to acquire props to enhance visitors’ photos including a replica of a coal mine’s entrance and a coal car. There will soon be a recording device at the center to allow people’s experiences at Clearfield and Centre counties’ attractions in close proximity to the center to be documented and available for visitors to hear.
“We are bringing in things that will make the center more of a hands-on experience,” Swales-Vitullo said.
Attendance at the center has been holding steady, she said.
Recently a part-time, as-needed employee was hired to allow the two employees at the center to be able to have a day off.
In December, the center officially opened at 22 N. Front St., Philipsburg — a joint venture of both Visit Clearfield County and Centre County’s Happy Valley Adventure Bureau. It is open Thursday through Sunday.
Staff there will assist visitors looking for adventure opportunities in both counties.
The venture is unique and may be the only center in Pennsylvania that is sponsored by two entities from adjoining counties who are focused on improving tourism opportunities.
Earlier last year, Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority approved spending up to $10,000 to get the center established and approved a three-year commitment to the effort.