Although some members of the Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority expressed uncertainty about implementing a partner fee beginning later this year, Director Josiah Jones told the authority on Wednesday that no concerns have been raised.
Following discussion in December, the authority approved charging a fee in 2022-23 to businesses that partner with Visit Clearfield County. The vote was following a recommendation to implement a fee from Assistant Director Sue Swales-Vitullo.
Swales-Vitullo said at that time she believed VCC’s business partners recognize the worth in the services VCC provides and the assistance offered to those that apply for CCRTA grants.
“As much as we do for them and as much time as we spend helping them is a lot of work,” she said as justification for her recommendation.
Jones told authority members Wednesday, “Partners have not complained. They see the value in being a partner with VCC.” Some businesses have already paid the 2022-23 fee, he said, adding, “We have collected about $450 so far and the money isn’t due until June 30.”
The fee will be due before July 1 and the membership will be good through June 30, 2023. The annual fee for Clearfield County businesses who do not pay hotel tax is $50. Out-of-county businesses and rental properties, including campgrounds and online rentals, that do not pay hotel tax in Clearfield County, will be charged $100 and out-of-county accommodations, $200.