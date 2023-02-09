Executive Director of the WPAL Fitness Center Aaron Beatty provided a details about an upcoming event at the DuBois Country Club for members of the Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority.
At CCRTA’s recent meeting, Beatty said an international boxing competition is scheduled for Saturday, March 18 with matches beginning at 7:30 p.m. The matches will feature a group of eight boxers from Cork, Ireland, one of them as young as 11, taking on Pennsylvania athletes from both DuBois and Pittsburgh.
Expectations are visitors will travel from many areas to stay in the DuBois area to attend the event. He said the country club has already received a number of bookings.
While the match is set for March 18, the boxers participating will be visiting the DuBois area from March 15-20. Beatty asked CCRTA to provide input on the most desirable experiences Clearfield County has to offer.
“Clearfield County has so many great things about it. I would like to brainstorm and see that we can do to offer these boxers a taste of central Pennsylvania and Clearfield County,” Beatty said.
He said it is fortunate WPAL was able to book the boxers saying they were originally to participate in a similar event in Boston, Mass. but the planning for that bout fell through.
“The excitement is continuing to build (for the showdown). We are very excited to be bringing this event to the DuBois area. We hope to continue with other promotions like this,” he added.
Beatty said, after speaking with Visit Clearfield County staff, he completed a request for funding for the event although he was aware much of CCRTA’s annual grant and sponsorship funding was recently awarded.
CCRTA members said they would wait for the grant committee’s review of the application and recommendation and could then ratify its endorsement at a future meeting noting CCRTA still has some discretionary funds it can disburse.
CCRTA Member Tim Winters said he supported providing some funding for the event. “This is the kind of event, (CCRTA) wants to be involved in. Events like this one puts heads in beds.”