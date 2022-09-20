HERITAGE CENTER

Plans are underway to locate a Heritage Center at 22 N. Front St., Philipsburg. The project is a joint venture of both the Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority and Happy Valley Visitors Bureau of Centre County.

Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority members discussed details for the new Heritage Center set to open at Philipsburg.

At CCRTA’s recent meeting, board Chairwoman Susan Williams said CCRTA is waiting for a memorandum of understanding and Centre County’s travel bureau to determine staffing.

