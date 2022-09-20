Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority members discussed details for the new Heritage Center set to open at Philipsburg.
At CCRTA’s recent meeting, board Chairwoman Susan Williams said CCRTA is waiting for a memorandum of understanding and Centre County’s travel bureau to determine staffing.
“We want to get it open and get things rolling with it,” she said, adding CCRTA wants to give data on staff salaries to Happy Valley Adventure Bureau before it hires employees.
“I believe we should be providing input on the salaries of those hired since CCRTA will be paying half the cost of those wages,” she said.
CCRTA will partner with Happy Valley Adventure Bureau of Centre County on a Heritage Center to be located at 22 N. Front St., Philipsburg. The center will provide information about both Clearfield and Centre counties’ places of interest and include displays from organizations from both counties.
It will be staffed Fridays and Saturdays and possibly other days by a paid employee. CCRTA members said at previous meetings they hope to see volunteers, possibly members of local historical groups, assisting with the operations.
Williams said at a previous meeting, “We believe the Heritage Center will be a huge success with all the things going on in Philipsburg and the area. We also believe, from what we can determine, it is the only joint venture of its kind in the state and perhaps the country.”
CCRTA members said they believe visitors to the Philipsburg area are likely not aware where each counties’ boundaries are located making it critical for both counties to have input.
CCRTA has approved a three-year commitment to getting the center open and operating.
In December, members authorized start-up funds to bring the heritage visitor’s center to fruition.
With a unanimous vote, members approved up to $10,000 to get the center site rented, furnished and adequate signage necessary to get it up and operating. The motion was made with the understanding that any amount above that figure will need further board approval.
Plans are to have a grand opening for the center in the coming weeks.