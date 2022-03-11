Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority discussed a number of items of business at Wednesday’s meeting.
Director Josiah Jones reported on a meeting he attended with the Elk County Riders. The organization is working to open portions of township roads to create an all-terrain and utility-terrain vehicle route from Treasure Lake in Sandy Township to Benezette, Elk County.
He said the organization has attended municipal meetings in Houston and Horton townships asking them to consider opening the roads to ATVs and UTVs. Sandy Township is also aware and supportive of the trail’s creation, he said.
“I feel confident both (Houston and Horton) are interested in opening the portions of their roads,” Jones said.
The association would eventually like to develop the trail to the Kinzu Bridge, he reported.
The authority members also approved sending out requests for proposals for creation of a new website. Jones reported previously CCRTA’s website was managed by Lunar Cow Publishing as part of deal between CCRTA and the company to print Clearfield County’s travel guides.
Jones said the employee who did website work has left the company, and it no longer has anyone available who is able to do it. “We need a new website,” Jones said.
He noted currently it is difficult to make any changes to the existing one, and he would like to see it be updated to be more useful and appealing.
Jones also reported Clearfield County currently has a motel that is one years in arrears in the payment of hotel tax. He said the county treasurer, who oversees those payments, would be contacted and encouraged to take action.