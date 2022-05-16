Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority members discussed staffing possibilities for the new Heritage Visitors Center at Philipsburg.
CCRTA will partner with Happy Valley Adventure Bureau of Centre County on the venture that is be located on Front Street.
Chairwoman Sue Williams reported that Happy Valley Adventure Bureau would like the staff to include a paid employee.
Previous discussions between the two entities was the building would be operated using volunteers and hopes were to get local historical societies’ members to participate.
Member Tim Winters said he is not opposed to a paid employee, but said he wants CCRTA to be involved in the hiring process and the salary determination.
“We need to have input,” he said.
Member Susan Reed said she too likes the idea of a paid employee.
“The employee knows the information and would be responsible,” she noted.
Williams said a decision will be made in the future. She enthused about the idea of the center. “It’s very exciting these two counties are working together. Visitors to the area don’t see borders or counties.”
CCRTA has approved a three-year commitment to the effort.
In December, members authorized start-up funds to bring the heritage visitor’s center to fruition.
With a unanimous vote, members approved up to $10,000 to get the center site rented, furnished and adequate signage necessary to get it up and operating. The motion was made with the understanding that any amount above that figure will need further board approval.
Plans are to have the center open during the borough’s annual Heritage Days in July.