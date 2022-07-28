After tabling action at its July business meeting to select a bid for the 2023 travel planner, members of Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority selected an offer at a special meeting Wednesday.
With a unanimous vote — members Matt Checcio, Bonnie Harper and Tony Scotto were absent — the board accepted a proposal from Lunar Cow Publishing Inc., of Akron, Ohio.
The company bid $89,280. It’s fee in 2021 was $66,780 according to information presented at CCRTA’s July 13 meeting.
Lunar Cow has created planners distributed by CCRTA for more than six years, Executive Director Sue Swales-Vitullo told The Progress.
Three offers were received for the project to create and publish 100,000 copies by the end of 2022. Those were reviewed at CCRTA’s July 13 meeting. One offer was immediately discarded because the information requested by CCRTA was not completely provided.
The other bid from Lure Creative, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, was lower at 81,176, but included caveats noting the actual cost for the planners could be higher depending on the cost of paper and delivery fees.
The possibility of additional costs made members uneasy.
“I’m concerned about the transition to a new company and the fact that there is no exact price,” Member Tim Winters said, adding, “Lure Creative has allowed variables for shipping and paper costs.”
He said of Lunar Cow, “They know our system and we know theirs. They were also willing to tweak their price.”
Member David King agreed.
“The difference is roughly $7,000. Is it worth $7,000 to transition to a new company?”
Member Josh Berndt expressed his concern the project is due in just over four months and there may be issues with the transition to Lure Creative. “They have just a short time to get it all done,” he said.
Chairwoman Susan Williams said in an interview following the meeting, “I am pleased by the board’s decision to go with the established provider for the 2023 travel planner. While the other bidder appeared to be lower in price the board carefully considered possible hidden costs of the lower bid including not having a fixed shipping cost and the time and money the office staff would need to expend transitioning to a new provider. I would like to thank the director, staff and board members for making a thorough comparison of the two bids.”