Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority approved separating from its solicitor at a recent meeting.
With a unanimous vote, members authorized parting from Attorney Dan Nelson as the authority’s solicitor and advertising for the position.
Chairwoman Susan Williams reported Nelson had not responded to repeated requests to review a memorandum of understanding concerning employees for the new Heritage Visitors Center in Philipsburg that is a joint effort of both CCRTA and Happy Valley Adventure Bureau.
During its meeting, Williams reported the Heritage Visitors Center on Front Street had a soft opening last week.
“We will have a grand opening in a few weeks,” she noted.
The center will be open Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Williams said she is working with both the Clearfield and Centre counties’ historical societies on creating displays for the center.
CCRTA has approved a three-year commitment to the effort.
Last year, members authorized start-up funds to bring the heritage visitor’s center to fruition.
With a unanimous vote, members approved up to $10,000 to get the center site rented, furnished and adequate signage necessary to get it up and operating. The motion was made with the understanding that any amount above that figure will need further board approval.
The authority also approved the 2023 proposed budget. The spending plan is balanced with both income and expenses totaling $739,050.
Members plan to adopt the budget at the Dec. 14 meeting. The meeting time and location has changed. The meeting will begin at 11:30 p.m. in the conference room at Clearly Ahead Development, Clearfield.