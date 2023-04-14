Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority announced several additional grant awards at its recent meeting.
The authority’s grant committee met recently to review applications requesting funding.
Member Tim Winters said none of the applicants received the full sum of monies they requested.
The awards were given to:
- Clearfield County Fair and Park Board, $10,000 to upgrade and repair the roof on the Expo II building. The request was $25,000.
- Cruise the Past with Passport Radio, $500 for marketing and promotion. The request was $750.
- Clearfield Revitalization Corp, $2,500 for the 2023 Riverfront Festival. The request was $15,000.
- Quehanna Industrial Development Corp, $1,500 for the 100 Mile Yardsale. The request was $5,000.
Two requests from Oak Motocross Park were not funded. The park asked for a $25,000 attraction grant. The funds for 2023 are exhausted. The committee also noted the park received a promotional grant earlier this year and requested it provide additional detail to its business plan.
It also requested $25,000 in sponsorship grant funds for the Central Pennsylvania Pit Bike Championship Series. The committee said the series consists of several one day events with on-site camping. It did not meet the grant criteria which requires attendance at an event to result in heads-in-bed’s hotel stays. The committee said they would like to see the event be a multi-day event that produces hotel stays.