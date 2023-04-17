Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority approved two letters of support for county historical entities.
Following a presentation from Steve Harmic and Bobbie Johnson from Mature Resources/Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging on plans to restore the coffee shop at the Dimeling Hotel –a senior living complex for those age 55 and older, members voted to write and send a letter of support to accompany the project’s requests for grant funding.
Part of the hotel’s original amenities was a coffee shop. Many residents have fond memories of going there and the types of refreshments there, the two said.
Harmic told authority members, “We believe a coffee shop would be a great addition to the community.” The two said they can envision the new coffee shop being used by the public on numerous occasions. They said there could be programming for children and youth, educational, history and intergenerational events held there if the restoration campaign is successful.
Johnson said, “We want to be good stewards of the space. There is so much value and heritage there. We want to make a nice public space that is restored to its historic splendor. It is such a beautiful building. The location is prime to the downtown. There is a lot of potential there. We hope to make it a spot people are drawn to.”
The two said while many of the original features of the shop that made it such a draw previously are still in place, the area of the hotel where the coffee shop was located has some water damage that will need to be addressed.
Authority members also authorized a letter of support for St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Frenchville.
Chairwoman Susan Williams said she was contacted to request the authority’s assistance after the Diocese proposed closing the church and merging it with St. Agnes Parish, Morrisdale.
CCRTA’s letter of support will note the historical significance of the St. Mary Church to county tourism and the community and the role it plays in community events such as the Frenchville Picnic and the 100 Mile Yard sale.