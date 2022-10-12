Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority approved contributing $10,000 to a study that members hope will increase tourism opportunities in Clearfield County.
CCRTA recently authorized a stipend to be given to Clearly Ahead Development to share costs for a preliminary feasibility analysis of a portion of the West Branch of the Susquehanna River. Funds will be taken from the special projects section of the authority’s 2022 budget.
CCRTA’s executive committee met recently with Clearly Ahead’s CEO Rob Swales about the project and several of the committee told the board they are enthused about the future possibilities.
Director Sue Swales Vitullo told the board, “This is not a study that has been done before.”
“I see a benefit here but this will not be a quick return. It’s a long-range plan, but I believe it is a step in the right direction,” Member Tim Winters said.
Swales said he expects to make a formal announcement, possibly by the end of the year, about the project’s scope. He said he is currently working on securing funding for the remaining $20,000 cost for the first step in the project.
He said if the application is successful the funds would pay for an opening study that will “assess the West Branch of the Susquehanna River from Curwensville to Shawville and look at that section of the river as a whole and recognize activities that can take place there.”