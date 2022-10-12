Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority approved contributing $10,000 to Clearfield Ahead Development to help fund a preliminary feasibility study of the West Branch of the Susquehanna River in hopes of building recreation opportunities. The study would target the area of the river between Curwensville and Shawville. In this photo a couple of anglers are hoping for a catch in the area of the river that flows in front of the Curwensville Community Center.