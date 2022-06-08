Visit Clearfield County will continue to have a presence at DuBois.
At Wednesday’s meeting, members of Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority unanimously approved continuing its lease at North Central Pennsylvania LaunchBox Powered by Penn State University, DuBois Campus. The LaunchBox is located at 2 W. Long Ave., DuBois.
The cost to rent the office space is $500 per year, payable two times a year.
Members discussed how often the space would actually be utilized during the next six months since the VCC is currently without an assistant director after Sue Swales-Vitullo was promoted to director following the departure of Josiah Jones. There is also a new administrative assistant, Brandi Owens.
Members were adamant VCC should continue be represented at DuBois and expressed concern that if the space were to be forfeited there could be difficulties in getting it back.
“I think keeping our presence in DuBois is important, member Matt Checchio said. “I’m also in the keep-it camp. We may need to utilize it in a different way. We could hire a part-time employee,” Member David King said.
Chairwoman Susan Williams said she also supported keeping the space.
“I’m in favor of keeping it. We could also staff it with volunteers.”
In March 2020, members authorized renting space there located in close proximity to Interstate 80. With the approval was the understanding a staff member would be present there one day a week.
During the times of the year when VCC staff is needed elsewhere, such as during the week of the Clearfield County Fair, several CCRTA members said they were willing to staff the office to answer questions for visitors, distribute travel planners and provide directions.