In a modern day case of ‘whodunit,’ the question of who is responsible for a roof snafu at Clearfield County Jail remains unanswered.
On Dec. 13, Clearfield County Commissioners announced the county hired Pittsburgh-based law firm D’Amico Law Offices LLC to file a lawsuit related to the original construction of the jail — a project that occurred more than 40 years ago.
In May, commissioners said ABM Industries of Pittsburgh, a firm overseeing the current CCJ renovation project, discovered a support structure that should have been located between the jail’s roof and exterior walls was missing — even though that crucial part of the construction is shown on the blueprints and drawings from when construction began in 1979.
This error — or oversight — will cost today’s taxpayers an additional $2.9 million on top of a $3.8 million renovation price tag to correct the problem.
Commissioner John Sobel said the county found itself in a situation where it had to spend a substantial amount to add the beam that should have been installed when the structure was built four decades ago.
“Someone using deceptive practice prepared those plans,” Sobel said at the Dec. 13 meeting. But who was responsible?
The cast of characters is not only large, but also no longer available to answer the mystery questions of who, what, when, where and why. Most of those involved with the original jail’s construction are deceased and many documents are lost or destroyed.
The Progress has researched numerous past stories from archives dated through May 1978 to when the current jail opened in May 1981 in an effort to recover information leading up to the current jail’s construction. (See “The Jail the County Built”)
Who?
The list of decision makers is large when it comes to who was responsible for building the current Clearfield County Jail.
- : Harris Breth, Dick Lininger, Ken Bundy, and later on, Mark Vrahas.
- : L. Robert Kimball & Associates of Ebensburg
- (formed in February 1979). A.J. Palumbo was named as the authority’s chairman.
- : John Anderson and Frank Reed
- : George Carns
Other important names that appear in several past stories are Clearfield attorney Carl A. Belin Jr. and businessman E. Jay Master — local men who vehemently opposed the jail’s construction.
What?
In the mid-1970s, Clearfield, Elk and Jefferson counties decided to pursue constructing a regional jail that would be located in Clearfield County. At the time, the cost was estimated to be around $3.35 million, but later ended up being estimated at $4.4 million by the time the project broke ground.
Jefferson County leaders pulled out of the deal relatively quickly, and later on, Clearfield County leaders opted to withdraw from the agreement with Elk County and build their own jail instead. Construction began in mid-1979 and the facility opened on May 21, 1981.
The Missing Piece
Current day commissioners were shocked earlier this year to discover the jail renovation project was suddenly much more costly — because a support structure under the roof that was visible on the original building plans was surprisingly missing.
“We were astonished,” Sobel said of ABM’s discovery of the missing support structure in a recent telephone interview with fellow Commissioner Mary Tatum.
“Number one, you assume things like that aren’t done. ABM has assured us (the roof) won’t collapse and it has lasted all of these years,” Sobel said. “But I am absolutely surprised that an accident or collapse hasn’t happened.”
Unanswered Questions
Why was this important piece of construction missing? Perhaps Belin had the answer all those years ago.
Belin and Master were quite vocal in their opposition of the jail project, stating the proposed structure was too large and too costly for county taxpayers. Despite both men voicing their objections, Judge John K. Reilly Jr. approved construction and contracts for the proposed jail.
In about three years’ worth of stories obtained from at least three newspapers’ archives, the names of the contractors who submitted and were later awarded bids were never mentioned. In fact, in March 1979, The Progress reported almost 50 firms submitted bids. But commissioners did not report what the lowest bids were.
Melissa Melewsky, legal counsel at Pennsylvania News Media Association in Harrisburg, said that information should have been disclosed.
“Right to Know laws have been around since the 1950s,” Melewsky said in a telephone interview from Harrisburg. “Financial records should have been made public, and I don’t know why (the commissioners) wouldn’t give that information.”
Melewsky said there should have been disclosure and bid requirements, even more than 40 years ago.
“It’s very odd that the commissioners wouldn’t have released the names of the contractors who were awarded bids. It is also odd that the media at the time didn’t go after that information. The contractor didn’t show up incognito, and there should have been nothing secret going on.”
Sobel agrees with Melewsky.
“The commissioners should have made (bid information) available. The law hasn’t changed in that regard.”
But Sobel added that 40 years ago, especially in small communities like Clearfield, business deals were commonly made with gentlemen’s agreements and handshakes.
“People just did business in a more casual and relaxed way,” Sobel explained. “But now we’re paying the consequences.”
Clearfield County Industrial Park
At the same time that the jail was being built, construction of the Clearfield County Industrial Park was also ongoing. In August 1979, the park’s authority announced that all of the funds that were promised to finance the project have not yet been received — bringing a possible halt to the project mid-construction. At the time, the authority’s engineers pressed the authority members to demand the commissioners’ promise to provide $864,000 of county funds toward the project. However, that promise was allegedly a verbal guarantee only.
Two years later, when the jail was ready to open, the commissioners made an announcement that they had to pay off a $864,000 loan to the industrial park.
Pointing Fingers
According to archived stories, Belin held a press conference right around the same time that the jail opened in May 1981 — questioning the county’s financial status as well as $1 million in budget overruns. He complained that the jail fund was audited by no one except the commissioners.
Belin pointed out that the $4.4 million jail was surprisingly built below budget — at only $3.5 million.
“Do we have the same building and are we going to get the same facilities at the jail than originally thought?” Belin was quoted as saying. Because Belin pointed out that only an audit would answer the question about the jail coming in at $800,000 less than anticipated — and how a $864,000 debt for the industrial park was suddenly able to be paid.
Belin, who is now in his 80s and still has a law office in Clearfield, was not available for comment.
James W. Laing, who was the county treasurer at the time, reported at Belin’s press conference in 1981 that he had no contact with the proceeds of the jail fund for construction of the jail, and that commissioners had not provided him with any knowledge of the jail fund’s finances.
In rebuttal, the commissioners said the jail funds were handled through the Pittsburgh-based bonding house Butcher and Singer.
According to an inflation calculator, $864,000 in 1981 is now estimated to be $2,829,728 — the same additional cost that the county has to pay to fix the more than 40-year-old oversight.
Sobel said the process of delving through county records to find those responsible was a daunting task – one that took months.
“We had to talk to some of the older members of the courthouse community . . . had to find old (commissioner meeting) minute books. A lot of the information reported in the commissioner meetings of that era didn’t have the information we needed.”
Sometime next month, unanswered questions should hopefully be brought to light when the county’s lawsuit is recorded — naming those believed to responsible, specifically contractors. The lawsuit will name the parties believed to be responsible for not installing the beam and representing that the beam had been installed when the job was completed.
“We are hopeful to recoup most or all of this money because it would bring the cost of the jail renovations down for the county and the taxpayers,” Sobel said.
But as far as individual decision makers, like former commissioners, jail authority members, liasons and others associated with the project — Sobel said people will have to draw their own conclusions based on limited information available.
Is it a crazy coincidence that in 1981, the jail came in about $800,000 under budget at a time when the commissioners owed the industrial park authority $864,000? And that the $800,000 difference is about the same cost as the missing support piece?
“It should be explored,” Sobel said. “Whether it is crazy coincidence, I don’t know. But it sure is awfully coincidental.”