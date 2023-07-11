Clearfield County Career and Technology Center’s Joint Operating Committee hired an assistant principal at Monday’s meeting.
Executive Director Fred Redden reported Darrin Riccciotti –the current assistant principal at Moshannon Valley High School, was hired to fill the position.
Ricciotti’s annual salary will be $73,500. His start date is yet to be determined depending when he is released from his current employer but Redden said it would be on or before Sept. 15.
At Moshannon Valley, Ricciotti has served as assistant secondary principal for three years. He previously served as a social studies instructor there.
At the joint operating committee’s March meeting, Redden requested members create a job description for the position according to previously published reports.
He said, at that time, the position is needed because school’s enrollment went from just over 370 students during the 2016-17 school year to more than 500 in the 2022-23 school year.