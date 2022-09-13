Clearfield County Career and Technology Center will have a new program for high school students considering a career in education and are making changes to two existing programs.
The Joint Operating Committee of the CCCTC recently voted unanimously to approve adding the program named “Education General.”
This program is for high school students considering a career in the education field as a teacher, teachers aid, personal care assistant, daycare, etc., CCCTC Executive Director Fred Redden said.
Redden said there is a strong demand for these positions, and organizations and schools locally and across the country are struggling to fill these positions.
The program would also allow the CCCTC to “build from within,” and use the program as a source for future employees.
The program would have students at CCCTC a few days a week and working at their sending schools a few days a week to get hands-on experience in the education field, Redden said.
Redden said they still have to develop a curriculum for the new program, but hope to have it ready and in place by the start of the 2023-24 school year.
“We have a lot of work to do in a short amount of time,” Redden said.
The JOC also voted to change the name of the Architectural Drafting and Architectural CAD (Computer Aided Design) and will now be called Drafting and CADD.
The reason is the program will now teach both architectural and mechanical drafting as well as CAD. In the past the program only taught architectural drafting so the name is being changed to just Drafting and CAD, Redden said.
The JOC also voted to change the name of the Web Design, Digital/Multimedia and Information Resources program to Communications Technologies/Technicians and Support Services.
The program would teach a lot of the same things as before, but it is being renamed to reflect the changing times and what is being taught in the program, Redden said.