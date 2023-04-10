Although Easter has passed, there are many more opportunities throughout the year to prepare sweet treats for guests to enjoy.
Senior students in the afternoon class at the Clearfield County Career and Technology Culinary Arts and Food Management departments recently had a bake sale for the school’s administration and students prior to Easter break.
Instructor Sierra Maney said students planned and prepared for the bake sale as part of their curriculum. She said they chose the recipes they wanted to make and then baked and fashioned the treats.
“Students chose these recipes because they liked the decor on the cupcakes. They also liked the flower shapes made with dipped pretzels,” Maney said.
One of the recipes they prepared were Chocolate Carrot Cupcakes. The “carrot” was crafted with a strawberry dipped in orange colored candy melts to resemble a carrot.
The third recipe was peanut butter eggs which could also be shaped into balls before dipping in chocolate.
Peanut Butter Eggs
- 1 16-ounce package of confectioner’s sugar
- 1 c. creamy peanut butter
- 1/4 c. unsalted butter
- 1 tablespoon milk
- 8 1-ounce squares of semisweet chocolate, chopped into 1/2-inch chunks
- 1 tbsp. vegetable shortening
In a large mixing bowl, beat together confectioner’s sugar, peanut butter, butter until well-blended. Stir in the milk, if the mixture is too dry to form into eggs. Place eggs onto a wax-paper-lined plate and freeze until firm, about one hour.
When the eggs are ready to be dipped, combine chocolate and shortening in a double boiler over simmering water. Stir frequently until the chocolate is smooth, scraping down the sides with a rubber spatula to avoid scorching.
Remove the eggs from the freezer and use a fork with long tines to dip the egg into the melted chocolate until the sides and the top is covered then return the coated eggs to the wax paper. Repeat until all the eggs are coated. Decorate eggs as desired.
Chocolate flower pretzels
- Choice of chocolate or candy melts
- 1 bag of pretzels
- Pastel colored candy-coated chocolate pieces
Melt the chocolate, using the method in the peanut butter eggs. Dip the pretzels into the chocolate and place on a parchment lined cookie sheet to cool. Once the chocolate has hardened, connect dipped pretzels into the shape of flowers and place a candy-coated chocolate in the center of each flower.
Chocolate Carrot Cupcakes
- 3/4 c. all-purpose flour, spoon the flour into the measuring cup and level the top
- 1/2 c. unsweetened natural cocoa powder
- 3/4 tsp. baking powder
- 1/2 tsp. baking soda
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 2 large eggs, at room temperature
- 1/2 c. granulated sugar
- 1/2 c. packed light brown sugar
- 1/3 c. vegetable or canola oil
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1/2 c. buttermilk, at room temperature
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a 12-cup muffin pan with cupcake liners and line a second pan with two liners –the recipe makes 14 cupcakes.
Whisk the flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda and salt together in a large bowl until thoroughly combined. Set aside. In a second bowl, whisk the eggs, granulated sugar, brown sugar, oil and vanilla together until combined. Pour half of the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients. Add half the buttermilk and whisk gently for a few seconds. Repeat with the remaining wet ingredients and buttermilk. Stir until the mixture is just combined. Do not overmix. The batter will be thin.
Pour or spoon the batter into the cupcake liners filling halfway. Bake for 18-21 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Allow the cupcakes to cool completely before frosting.
Buttercream frosting
- 1 c. butter, slightly softened
- 2-3 tsp. vanilla extract
- 4 c. confectioner’s sugar
- 1-2 tablespoons milk, as needed
- Crushed chocolate sandwich cookies, if desired
- 14 strawberries dipped in melted orange coating disks, if desired
Add the butter to a mixing bowl along with the vanilla. Use an electric mixer to mix the butter and extract together until fully combined –approximately two minutes. Scrape down the bowl and add the powdered sugar to the butter. Start the mixer on the lowest setting and keep mixing until the butter and sugar are incorporated, approximately 30 seconds. Scrape down the bowl and mix again, increasing the speed of the mixer to medium-high and beating for 30-45 minutes until the frosting is light and fluffy. If frosting is dry or crumbly, add milk, a teaspoon at a time, until the frosting is the desired consistency.
Frost the cupcakes and then dip the frosted cupcakes into finely crushed chocolate sandwich cookies.
Top each cupcake with a coated strawberry.