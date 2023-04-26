Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging has announced the menu and program schedule for its centers for active living for the week of May 1.
Menu
All meals are served with two-percent milk.
MONDAY, May 1, Hot dog with condiments, tater tots, baked beans, hot dog bun, mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY, May 2, Baked ziti with sausage, baby lima beans, diced carrots, bread stick, diced peaches.
WEDNESDAY, May 3, Country steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, buttered corn, Parker House roll with margarine, chocolate chunk cookie.
THURSDAY, May 4, Baked chicken tenders, tater tots, peas, wheat bread with margarine, butterscotch pudding.
FRIDAY, May 5, Ham with brown sugar glaze, sweet potatoes, Capri vegetable blend, white bread with margarine, pineapple tidbits.
Schedules
Clearfield Center for Active Living, 103 N. Front St., Clearfield, 765-9319, activities include Nintendo, Wii, Internet Café, lending library, puzzles, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise and cable television. Swimming is held each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9 a.m. at the Aquatics Club at Clearfield YMCA. Bowling is held every Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Clearfield Bowling Lanes. Cards and games are played every afternoon following lunch.
Monday, Center closed.
Tuesday, 9:30-10 a.m., Exercise body and brain; and 10 a.m. to noon, crafting class.
Wednesday, 9:30-10 a.m., Exercise body and brain; 10-11 a.m., bocci ball; and 11 a.m. to noon, card games of choice.
Thursday, 9:30-10 a.m., Exercise body and brain; 10-11 a.m., corn hole; and 11 a.m. to noon, bingo.
Friday, 10:30-11 a.m., Exercise body and brain; 10 a.m. to noon, special guest; and 1-2 p.m., bingo.
Coalport Center for Active Living, 961 Forest St., Coalport, 672-3574, activities include Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, brain aerobics, puzzles, Internet service, bingo, quilting, crafts, lending library, and cancer support group.
Monday, 10-11 a.m., Matter of Balance exercise; and 12:30-1:15 p.m., bingo.
Tuesday, 9:30-11:30 a.m., exercise; and 12:30-1:15 p.m., cards.
Wednesday, 10-11 a.m., Dominoes; and 12:30-1:15 pm., brain games.
Thursday, 10-11 a.m., exercise; 11 a.m. to noon, “Teeth Trivia” with Rachel Bailey; and 12:30-1:15 p.m., bar bingo.
Friday, 10-11 a.m., Let’s have a party; and 12:30-1:15 p.m., name your game.
Houtzdale Family Service Center, 340 Terrace Dr., Houtzdale, 378-5120, programs begin at 11 a.m. unless otherwise noted. Activities include cards, games and television. The center is closed on Fridays.
Monday, 10:30 a.m., “Healthy You, Healthy Me” with Renee; and bingo.
Tuesday, 11 a.m., Socialization; and bingo.
Wednesday, 11 a.m., Fun trivia; and bingo.
Thursday, 11 a.m., Cornhole; and bingo.
Kylertown Center for Active Living, 70 Senior Dr., Kylertown, 345-6338, activities include brain aerobics, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, puzzles, Internet service, crafts, lending library and cable television. The center is closed on Fridays.
Monday, 11 a.m., May Day basket craft.
Tuesday, 11 a.m., Dominoes and cards.
Wednesday, 11 a.m., Cracker bingo.
Thursday, 11 a.m., Make and take, Cinco de Maya salsa
Mahaffey Center for Active Living, 958 Market St., Mahaffey, 277-4544, activities includes Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, walking club, musical programs, brain aerobics, bingo, quilting and crafts. The center is closed Fridays.
Monday, 10:30-11:15 a.m., Walking and exercise; and 11:15 a.m., bingo
Tuesday, 11 a.m., Crafts.
Wednesday, 11 a.m., Spring fire safety and fire drill.
Thursday, 10:30-11 a.m., Walking and exercise; and 11:15 a.m., blood pressure checks.