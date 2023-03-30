Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging has announced the menu and program schedule for its centers for active living for the week of April 3. All centers are closed Friday, April 7 for Good Friday.
Menu
All meals are served with two-percent milk.
MONDAY, April 3, Hot dog with condiments, tater tots, baked beans, hot dog bun, mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY, April 4, Baked ziti with sausage, Italian blend vegetables, breaded zucchini, bread stick, diced peaches.
WEDNESDAY, April 5, Country steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, buttered corn, Parker House roll with margarine, chocolate chunk cookie.
THURSDAY, April 6, Ham with brown sugar glaze, sweet potatoes, Capri vegetable blend, white bread with margarine, pineapple tidbits.
FRIDAY, April 7, No hot meal deliveries.
Schedules
Clearfield Center for Active Living, 103 N. Front St., Clearfield, 765-9319, activities include Nintendo, Wii, Internet Café, lending library, puzzles, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise and cable television. Swimming is held each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9 a.m. at the Aquatics Club at Clearfield YMCA. Bowling is held every Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Clearfield Bowling Lanes. Cards and games are played every afternoon following lunch.
Monday, 10 a.m. to noon, board game bonanza.
Tuesday, 10 a.m. to noon, crafting class.
Wednesday, 10-11 a.m., bocci ball; and 11 a.m. to noon, card games of choice.
Thursday, 10-11 a.m., corn hole; and 11 a.m. to noon, card games of choice.
Coalport Center for Active Living, 961 Forest St., Coalport, 672-3574, activities include Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, brain aerobics, puzzles, Internet service, bingo, quilting, crafts, lending library, and cancer support group.
Monday, 10-11 a.m., Current events coffee club; and 12:30-1:15 p.m., Wheel of Fortune.
Tuesday, 10-11 a.m., Chair yoga for seniors; and 12:30-1:15 p.m., Easter washcloth bunny.
Wednesday, 10-11 a.m., Dominoes tournament; and 12:30-1:15 p.m., Scrabble or Boggle.
Thursday, 10-11 a.m., Chair yoga for seniors; and 12:35-1:15 p.m., brain games.
Houtzdale Family Service Center, 340 Terrace Dr., Houtzdale, 378-5120, programs begin at 11 a.m. unless otherwise noted. Activities include cards, games and television. The center is closed on Fridays.
Monday, 11 a.m. socialization; and bingo.
Tuesday, 11 a.m., Spring trivia; and bingo.
Wednesday, 11 a.m., Easter fun and games with Donna; and bingo.
Thursday, 11 a.m., Cornhole; and bingo.
Kylertown Center for Active Living, 70 Senior Dr., Kylertown, 345-6338, activities include brain aerobics, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, puzzles, Internet service, crafts, lending library and cable television.
Monday, 10:30 a.m., Bookmobile.
Tuesday, 10:30 a.m., Water Foul with Black Moshannon State Park Randger Michelle Mccluskey.
Wednesday, 10 a.m., Craft; and 11 a.m., nutrition bingo.
Thursday, 10:30 a.m., Cards and dominoes.
Mahaffey Center for Active Living, 958 Market St., Mahaffey, 277-4544, activities includes Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, walking club, musical programs, brain aerobics, bingo, quilting and crafts. The center is closed Fridays.
Monday, 10:30-11:15 a.m., Walking and exercise; and 11:15 a.m., bingo
Tuesday, 11 a.m., Easter and April birthday celebration.
Wednesday, 11 a.m., “Stress Awareness Month: Ways to Overcome Stress” with Sally.
Thursday, 10:30-11 a.m., Walking and exercise; and 11:15 a.m., blood pressure checks.