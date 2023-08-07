CAST announces 2023 Beautiful Baby Contest winners

Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre, Inc. recently held its annual online Beautiful Baby Contest. This year’s contest received 37 entries.
The contest collected $4,620 for the local arts center. The proceeds from this fundraiser contest will be used for capital improvements at CAST.
The winners are:
- 1st Place – Sutton Martino, daughter of Cassie and Justin Martino
- 2nd Place – Melrose Mehall ,daughter of Mike and Megan Mehall
- 3rd Place – Roland Bell, son of Broc and Molly Bell
The top three winners will each receive a trophy and gift certificates to upcoming CAST events.
CAST would like to thank the families of those who participated in the contest, and all those who donated, for making this year’s contest such a success.
For more information about CAST, visit www.ClearfieldArts.org or call (814) 765-4474.