PHILIPSBURG — Rush Township Supervisors addressed public concern regarding a grant that was awarded to repair Casanova Road.
At the beginning of Tuesday’s township meeting, township Engineer Michelle Merrow and Solicitor David Mason, addressed the concerns about the project.
Resident Shelley Walstrom raised her concerns first, asking several questions about the matter.
“So regarding this paving project, we were told that the bids were going to be in and ready to be accepted. Is that not the case?” Walstrom asked. “There seems to be this big holdup, are we really going to be able to use this grant?”
Merrow offered immediate reassurance regarding the issue.
“We are absolutely doing everything we can on this matter to be able to use the grant,” she said. “We have had some obstruction with the project regarding wildlife observations, but we now have a timeline for the project.”
Merrow continued, “We are going to be moving forward with this project in June, and even if the project isn’t completed by the end of paving season in October, we will receive an extension on the grant.”
This is not going to be a simple paving project though. The original road is to be crushed entirely, sealed and used as a stronger base for the new road put over top of it.
There will be an elevation change from the road to the driveways that link to the road, but that is being addressed as well.
“Is there going to be overlay? Yes there will be, but we are going to make provisions to a smooth entry to the road from the driveways,” Merrow said. “This project also includes repairs of the shoulders on the road.”
There will also be one lane open at all times throughout the duration of the project as well.
“This project is looking likely to be finished by the end of the year,” Merrow said. “This grant will be used. We will not be losing out on any money and the road will be fixed in its entirety.”