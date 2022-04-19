CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area Revitalization Entity is organizing its annual community clean up day for Curwensville Borough, Irvin Park, Grampian Borough and Pike Township on Saturday, April 30. Work will begin at 9 a.m.
CARE is looking for volunteers to participate. Community and civic organizations, schools and youth groups, families and friends, business employees, conservation organizations, sports teams, and others are encouraged to organize their members and participate in the event.
Volunteers can assemble at 9 a.m. at any of three locations, Northwest Bank’s parking lot, at the corner of State and Filbert streets, Curwensville, the bandshell at Irvin Park, Irvin Park Road, Curwensville or St. Bonaventure Church parking lot, 461 Main St., Grampian.
Volunteers can help sweep the streets in Curwensville and Grampian, pick up trash along the highways or help pick up sticks and clean and trim underbrush at Irvin Park. Safety vests, work gloves and trash bags will be provided. Limited broom and shovels will be available. Volunteers are asked to bring shovels, rakes, brooms, wheelbarrow, clippers and muck buckets.
Organizer Dee Holland encouraged residents to participate.
“Please come out and help us improve your community. Meet your neighbors and help keep your community clean and beautiful,” she said.